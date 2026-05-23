The German police are looking for this 20-year-old woman. bue News

A 20-year-old woman from Germany disappeared without a trace after a stay in a Zurich youth hostel. There has been no trace of her since the end of March - the police cannot rule out the possibility that she is in a helpless situation.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fribourg police are looking for a 20-year-old woman from Oberried who was last seen in a youth hostel in Zurich.

The last contact was on March 25.

The police suspect that she is staying in Switzerland or southern Germany. Show more

Police in Baden-Württemberg are publicly searching for a 20-year-old woman from Oberried. The woman has been missing since March 15. According to the Freiburg police headquarters, she was last seen in a youth hostel in Zurich. The last contact was on March 25.

Investigators assume that the missing woman could still be in Switzerland or southern Germany. According to the police, locations checked so far have not yielded any clues as to her whereabouts. The authorities do not rule out the possibility that the woman is in a helpless situation.

According to the description, the missing woman is 20 years old, about 174 centimetres tall, slim and has dark blonde, curly hair. The police published a photo with the consent of her relatives.

She was last seen in a youth hostel in Zurich, Switzerland. Polizeipräsidium Freiburg

Information on her whereabouts can be obtained from Freiburg Police Headquarters on +49 761 882 2880. Other police stations or the police emergency number can also be contacted.