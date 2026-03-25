How much money the ex-officer stole from the parking meter is unclear before the start of the trial. Picture: Keystone

An ex-police officer will stand trial at the Baselland Criminal Court on Wednesday. He is alleged to have embezzled income from a parking meter for decades and gambled it away in casinos.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 67-year-old ex-policeman from Laufen BL is on trial for allegedly embezzling income from a parking meter over a period of years.

The alleged amount of the offense is disputed and, according to the indictment, ranges from at least 82,000 to 487,000 francs.

In addition to the exact amount of the loss, questions of the statute of limitations and the legal classification as embezzlement or theft are also central to the proceedings. Show more

A long-serving police officer from Laufen is under suspicion: he is alleged to have diverted money from a parking meter and gambled it away over a period of years.

On Wednesday, the now 67-year-old will have to answer to the Baselland Criminal Court. According to the public prosecutor, during his 22 years of service he regularly failed to hand over the full amount of money from a central parking meter. Instead, he allegedly stole cash and gambled it away in casinos in Courrendlin JU and Basel.

It is still unclear when the alleged irregularities were discovered. All that is known is that the man spent several hours in police custody in September 2022. He is presumed innocent.

How great is the damage really?

At the heart of the proceedings is the question of the actual amount of the offense. According to the public prosecutor, between 20,000 and 50,000 francs are said to have been diverted each year. The indictment mentions at least CHF 82,000, but also mentions a total amount of up to CHF 487,000.

The city of Laufen is apparently expecting even more: it is demanding the return of around 538,000 francs. The decisive factor in court is likely to be the amount that can actually be proven.

Statute of limitations also becomes an issue

The question of the statute of limitations is also legally explosive. The charge is qualified embezzlement - an offense punishable by up to ten years in prison. This extends the statute of limitations to 15 years. Acts committed before March 2011 could therefore already be time-barred.

In addition, the public prosecutor's office has filed a contingent charge of commercial theft. The decisive factor here could be whether it is legally considered embezzlement or theft.

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