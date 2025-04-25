An 80-year-old man in Knonau first killed his wife and then himself, police suspect. (archive picture) sda

A homicide takes place in Knonau ZH in 2024. A police officer is said to have stolen money from the crime scene later. Now he has to stand trial.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a homicide in Knonau ZH, a police officer is charged.

Among other things, he is accused of theft, breaking a seal and forgery in office.

The public prosecutor considers two versions of the crime to be possible - the Affoltern district court must decide. Show more

On June 4, 2024, a homicide occurred in Knonau. An 80-year-old man killed his 78-year-old wife with a firearm and then executed himself.

In the course of the investigation, the department of the public prosecutor's office II specializing in special investigations opened criminal proceedings against a 58-year-old employee of the Zurich cantonal police at the time of the crime. The man was arrested in mid-June 2024 on suspicion of property crimes.

The public prosecutor's office has now completed its investigation and has filed charges against the accused with the Affoltern District Court these days. Based on the evidence gathered, the public prosecutor's office considers two possible courses of events and has therefore charged both:

Court must examine version of the crime

According to one version of the crime, the accused allegedly broke into the sealed detached house in Knonau and stole cash in the low four-figure range. He then allegedly made a false entry in the police information system (POLIS) in order to cover up these circumstances. He is charged with theft, damage to property, trespassing, breaking a seal and forgery in office.

According to the second variant of the crime, unknown third parties allegedly broke into the sealed detached house and stole assets. They are said to have been surprised by the accused during their escape and dropped the stolen assets. The accused subsequently appropriated them. He then allegedly made a false entry in the police information system (POLIS) in order to cover up these circumstances. He is accused of receiving stolen goods, favoritism and falsifying documents in office.

The court will have to decide whether and, if so, which facts it considers to be proven. The presumption of innocence applies until the proceedings have been concluded.