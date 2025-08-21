The man made his bus disappear - and it was discovered. (symbolic image) sda

A police officer in Lancy GE wanted to make a 40-franc fine disappear. To do so, he manipulated entries in the fine register - and was eventually caught himself.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A police officer in Lancy GE canceled his own parking fine in the register.

Colleagues noticed the manipulation and reported the incident.

The officer lost his job and received a conditional fine. Show more

A police officer in Lancy GE has lost his job because he refused to pay a parking fine of CHF 40. As reported by the French-speaking Swiss newspaper 24 heures, the then head of parking enforcement parked for too long in a blue zone. The fine was issued by one of his subordinates.

Instead of paying the fine, the officer accessed the fine register. He deleted the entry, changed the license plate number and also removed vehicle photos from the employee's file. He even changed the entry in the analog fine book and added "canceled" by hand.

Convicted in court

But the manipulation was noticed immediately. The officer who had originally issued the fine noticed the discrepancies and informed the team. When confronted with the accusation, the police officer initially denied it - but later confessed when his superiors were called in.

He handed in his resignation the same month. He was convicted in court of abuse of authority and forgery of documents. The verdict: a conditional fine of CHF 7,000 (50 daily rates) and a fine of CHF 1,400.