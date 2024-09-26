A video of a police operation in Root LU goes viral on social media. It shows a motorcyclist being pulled off his vehicle by a police officer.

Lea Oetiker

A video of a police operation is doing the rounds on the Instagram account "Szene isch Luzern". It shows a motorcyclist about to set off when he is grabbed by the arm by a police officer and pulled off the vehicle.

The reactions to the video are varied. One user wrote: "The officer will have his reasons." Another: "They're all such jerks in the comments. You must all be model citizens."

Urs Wigger, head of the Lucerne police media service, confirmed the operation to "20 Minuten". A check was carried out in Root on Sunday afternoon. They wanted to stop the motorcyclist because "it was determined that he was only riding on the rear wheel", said Wigger.

Rider wanted to evade the check

The police officers asked the motorcyclist to stop for a check and turn off the engine. When the officers asked to see his ID, he tried to ride away. This was followed by the police operation, which can be seen on the video. No one was injured.

According to Wigger, the driver is a 16-year-old Swiss national. "The driver will be reported to the public prosecutor's office for several violations of the Road Traffic Act. In addition, his motorcycle was seized for expertise due to prohibited modifications."