ARCHIVE - A police officer fired seven times in the office. (symbolic image)

A former Geneva police officer has been given a suspended sentence after he fired his service weapon in the office under the influence of alcohol and endangered the lives of his colleagues.

A former police officer from Geneva has been given an 18-month suspended sentence by the police court after he fired his service weapon in the office while under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place in October 2022 when the narcotics inspector drew his gun and aimed it at a garbage can in the police station. He fired seven shots, one of which lodged in the false ceiling and two of which hit a colleague's shoe.

Endangering colleagues

The judge found that the ex-policeman had endangered the lives of his colleagues. Despite his condition, he got into a police vehicle after the incident to take his injured colleague to hospital. On the way there, he ran a red light and improperly used the vehicle's siren and blue lights.

Traffic violations and fine

The 47-year-old was fined 100 francs for these violations of the Road Traffic Act. The verdict was handed down two years after the incident and the police officer has since been dismissed from duty.

