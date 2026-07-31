A long-time municipal police officer from Binningen, Basel-Landschaft, was caught shoplifting at a Migros store. The man was in uniform at the time of the incident. The municipality dismissed him that same day.

In Binningen BL Police Officer Steals from Migros While on Duty – Loses His Job

Here's what it's all about A municipal police officer from Binningen, Basel-Landschaft, stole merchandise while in uniform at a self-checkout lane.

His superiors confronted him about the incident and fired him that same day.

The long-time employee then submitted his own resignation. Summary created with

A community police officer from Binningen, Basel-Landschaft, was caught shoplifting at a Migros store. The man allegedly failed to pay for goods worth an unknown amount at a self-scanning checkout. He was wearing his police uniform at the time.

The incident occurred several months ago, but has only now been made public through an investigation by the news portal “Prime News” has now come to light.

Laid off that very same day

Marc Schinzel, the Binningen municipal council member responsible for police affairs, confirmed that the municipality had learned of the shoplifting incident. He said that the municipal police officers’ superiors immediately confronted them with the allegations.

The man was placed on leave that very same day. The individual in question was a long-time employee who had previously performed his duties loyally. He later submitted his own resignation, thereby terminating his employment.

The municipality has not yet commented

The municipality had not initially made the case public. Schinzel explains that this is because Binningen generally does not disclose information about the termination of employment relationships—regardless of whether the employer or the employee initiates the termination.

At the same time, the municipal council acknowledges that there is a public interest in the integrity of police officers. The violation of the law was not tolerated. The municipality took immediate action.

According to Schinzel, the position, which had since become vacant, has already been filled again.

The report does not specify which items the police officer took, how much they were worth, or whether criminal proceedings were brought against him.