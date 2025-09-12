The political police chief in the canton of Bern is annoyed by the announcement. KEYSTONE

Fedpol has removed skin color as a signal in the Ripol search system. Several cantons criticize the decision and demand clarification from the federal government.

Reason: The characteristic is imprecise, hardly used and internationally controversial.

Cantons such as Bern and Zurich criticize the decision and accuse the federal government of breaking the law and having political motives. Show more

Spokespersons for the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) had their hands full this week. Not only did it become known that the authority is so heavily burdened that certain investigations in the area of state security have been placed on a "no-go list".

At the beginning of the week, Blick also reported that Fedpol had issued an order forbidding cantonal police forces to state the color of their skin when conducting searches.

blue News was given an insight into the corresponding "skin color order", which was sent out on Friday morning. It states: "The indication of skin color is no longer permitted in RIPOL alerts (main entity Signalement), be it in the application part of personal searches or property searches."

The reason for this is as follows: "After careful consideration, it was concluded that skin color must be critically questioned in today's diverse society." Previously, police officers could describe suspects as "white", "black", "yellow" or "brown".

Foreign authority complained

The change has been criticized. For a long time, it was said to be based on a "complaint". The brief information caused rumors in the Federal Parliament this week. One politician reported that he had heard of a complaint "from the woken left".

In fact, however, it was a Swiss representation abroad: "This has drawn Fedpol's attention to the fact that the authorities there react very sensitively to such information." Fedpol did not want to name the country in question.

One thing is clear: the classification of people by skin color is considered outdated and imprecise internationally. For example, people from East Asia used to be referred to as "yellow" because they did not want to be classified as "white".

International search systems have long since dispensed with color categories. Fedpol, which had long had doubts about the validity of the information, felt vindicated by the reference.

No hindrance to police work

The obvious question is: will the deletion make the work of the police more difficult?

According to the police authorities consulted, clearly not. Fedpol spokeswoman Miriam Knecht says: "Less than one percent of Ripol signals contain information on skin color."

Information such as height, stature, special features or clothing is much more relevant. The Federal Council also made it clear in 2018 that checks based solely on age, gender, nationality or skin color are not effective - at least for the Border Guard.

However, categories such as "Asian", "Arab", "Oriental", "Slavic" or "from the Balkans" remain possible. They are no less superficial and can reinforce prejudices just like "black".

Nevertheless, there is criticism

Nevertheless, there is resistance. Bern's Director of Security and Police Philippe Müller (FDP) criticized that the cantons had not been involved. He also fears that the change could be unlawful.

One possible reason: the Ripol ordinance expressly stipulates that "height, stature, age, gender, type, skin color" can be used as a signal. Only the Federal Council, not Fedpol, may decide on changes to this ordinance.

Zurich Security Director Mario Fehr (non-party) also spoke to the NZZ of a "politically motivated" decision. In an interview with blue News, he said: "Everything that helps in the search should be allowed to be specified."

Mario Fehr fears that such "political decisions" will make it increasingly difficult to call for wanted persons: "If this sets a precedent, at some point the police will only be allowed to say: 'Someone has done something somewhere. And we're looking for that someone now'."

Unlike his colleague in the canton of Bern, however, he has not yet felt compelled to write a letter of protest: "Fedpol reads the newspapers and I also made the criticism in a speech on Friday morning. Fedpol therefore knows the position of the canton of Zurich."

Discussion not over

The fact that the Fedpol circular to the cantonal police forces quickly reached the media shows the resentment in the cantons.

Although the decision has only minor consequences for practical police work, the discussion about federalism and competencies has been launched. Fedpol has also announced that it intends to consult the cantons at a later date.

Based on the Public Access Act, blue News is currently requesting access to the basis for the decision in order to reconstruct the course of events.

On Monday, several SVP politicians also want answers from the responsible Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP). They submitted over a dozen motions for Question Time - although just one would have sufficed.