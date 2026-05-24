A police operation escalated in Zurich on Sunday night. Police officers were pelted with bottles and stones. One police officer was slightly injured. The police used rubber buckshot and irritants several times.

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The police were deployed due to a reported noise disturbance, as the Zurich city police wrote on Sunday. However, when the patrol arrived at the Kasernenwiese shortly after 2.30 a.m. and tried to approach a large group, they were immediately harassed and pelted with bottles and stones.

The police then withdrew, called for reinforcements and used rubber bullets and irritants. According to the police, a large mob finally marched from the Zeughaus and barracks area towards Militärstrasse, where it was stopped by the newly formed police force.

A police operation escalated in Zurich on Sunday night. A police officer was injured when attackers threw objects at the officers. (Archive image) Keystone

According to police reports, a water cannon and service dogs were used to prevent the group from continuing their march. According to the police, the attackers repeatedly threw objects at the police. One of them hit a police officer and slightly injured him.

A police car was also damaged. The officers then used rubber buckshot and irritants again. The group finally dispersed in the Langstrasse district.