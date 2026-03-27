Emergency services set up oil barriers at Tiefenbrunnen harbor. KEYSTONE

Following the collapse of a jetty in Tiefenbrunnen harbor, extensive rescue work is underway. One boat has already been located, another is still missing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Part of the concrete jetty in Tiefenbrunnen harbor in Zurich has sunk and several boats had to be secured.

One sunken ship has been located, another is still missing and the salvage operation is underway.

The possible cause is water ingress through open shafts; investigations are ongoing. Show more

Part of the concrete pier in Tiefenbrunnen harbor sank on Thursday night. According to the Zurich city police, the authorities have been working continuously since then to stabilize the situation and limit the damage.

Several dozen boats were removed from the affected area and secured as a precautionary measure.

The maritime police of the Zurich cantonal police deployed a diving robot, among other things. This enabled a sunken boat to be located on the bottom of Lake Zurich.

Another boat is still missing. Planning for the salvage of the boats is currently in full swing.

Environment largely protected

The Zurich city police were also deployed with special forces. Thanks to oil booms, it was possible to prevent fuel from spreading in the water.

According to the authorities, checks along the shore showed that no additional measures were necessary. However, the barriers will remain in place at least until the salvage work has been completed.

Cause still unclear - investigations underway

Investigations are currently underway as to why the pier sank. The focus is on the possibility that water was able to penetrate the structure through open shafts.

These shafts were opened during maintenance work. The exact circumstances are now being investigated.

For safety reasons, a ban on diving and boating has been imposed around the affected area. The work in the harbor and informing the affected boat owners is expected to take several more days.

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