These two men are currently wanted. Kapo Aargau

A brawl breaks out in a club in Baden AG. The police are now publicly searching for the suspects.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A brawl breaks out in a club in Baden AG.

Two men clashed within a few minutes.

Despite intensive investigations, two of the three attackers have not yet been identified. Show more

On the night of October 12 to 13, 2024, a violent altercation broke out between several people in a club in Baden. A total of three people attacked a single man during this dispute.

The dispute occurred at around 2.30 a.m. on the dance floor in the Nordportal club in Baden. Within a few minutes, two men got into a fight. Moments later, two other people rushed over and punched the injured party in the upper body and face. The victim suffered open injuries to his face as a result of the ensuing attack and staggered to the ground. The security staff who then intervened separated the opponents and defused the situation.

Despite intensive investigations, two of the three attackers have not yet been identified. However, they were clearly identified in the footage from the cameras on site.

Unpixelated images also available

To identify the two men, the Baden public prosecutor's office ordered a manhunt. As the two unidentified men did not come forward after the first appeal, still images are now being published in pixelated form. In the event that this does not lead to identification, the images will be published in unpixelated form on February 3.

The wanted persons have the opportunity to contact the Office of the Attorney General of the Canton of Aargau, Tel.: 062 835 40 93, E-Mail: medien.staatsanwaltschaft@ag.ch. Anyone who can provide useful information is also asked to contact the Office of the Attorney General.