Volketswil The unknown perpetrator 1 Image: Kantonspolizei Zürich The unknown perpetrators 1, 2 and 3 Image: Kantonspolizei Zürich The unknown perpetrators 1, 2 and 3 Image: Kantonspolizei Zürich Volketswil The unknown perpetrator 1 Image: Kantonspolizei Zürich The unknown perpetrators 1, 2 and 3 Image: Kantonspolizei Zürich The unknown perpetrators 1, 2 and 3 Image: Kantonspolizei Zürich

A 31-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries in Volketswil ZH in November 2024. The cantonal police have now published pictures of the alleged perpetrators - pixelated for the time being.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 22, 2024, a 31-year-old man was brutally attacked and seriously injured in Volketswil ZH after an altercation on a bus.

Despite an initial appeal for witnesses, investigations by the Zurich cantonal police have so far been unsuccessful.

Pixelated images of three suspects have now been published; if there are no clues by July 23, 2025, un-pixelated images may be published. Show more

On November 22, a group of young men attacked a man at the Volketswil-Zentrum bus stop and inflicted several broken bones on his face.

At around 11.20 p.m., a verbal argument broke out between several people on the VBG line 720 bus (direction Effretikon). After leaving the bus, several people attacked a 31-year-old man and punched him in the head.

The cantonal police issued an initial appeal for witnesses on June 11, but the investigations to date have been unsuccessful.

For this reason, the Zurich cantonal police have now published pixelated images of three suspects on behalf of the public prosecutor's office I.

If no information leading to the identification of the perpetrators is received by July 23, 2025, or if the perpetrators do not contact the police themselves, unpixelated images of the suspects will be published for search purposes.