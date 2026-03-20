Injuries, property damage, high police costs: the pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern last October escalated. (archive picture) sda

After the riots at a rally in Bern in October 2025, the police published pixelated images of suspected perpetrators for the first time.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you As part of a public search, the Bern cantonal police have published undercover images of suspected perpetrators of a rally in October 2025.

Despite extensive investigations, 32 suspects have not yet been identified.

If no leads are received within a week, the uncovered photos will be published on March 30, 2026. Show more

In connection with the public search announced on Monday, the Bern cantonal police have now published pixelated images of people who are strongly suspected of having committed crimes at the rally on 11 October 2025, according to a police statement.

The Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office had ordered the publication of the images after the wanted persons had not come forward even after the announcement of the manhunt.

Extensive investigations and video evaluations had previously led to the identification of over a hundred people involved. 32 other people could be clearly linked to crimes, but have so far remained unknown.

If no information on the identity of the suspects is received within a week, the police plan to publish uncovered images on March 30, 2026.