In connection with the public search announced on Monday, the Bern cantonal police have now published pixelated images of people who are strongly suspected of having committed crimes at the rally on 11 October 2025, according to a police statement.
The Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office had ordered the publication of the images after the wanted persons had not come forward even after the announcement of the manhunt.
Extensive investigations and video evaluations had previously led to the identification of over a hundred people involved. 32 other people could be clearly linked to crimes, but have so far remained unknown.
If no information on the identity of the suspects is received within a week, the police plan to publish uncovered images on March 30, 2026.