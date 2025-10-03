The Lucerne police, in cooperation with colleagues in other cantons, have provisionally arrested three speeding drivers. KEYSTONE

Within a week, the Lucerne police have arrested three foreign speeders. Their offenses date back some time. They have lost their driving license for Switzerland. One of them is already involved in other criminal proceedings.

After a lengthy investigation, the police have arrested three foreign speeders.

One is from Andorra, one from Norway and one from Afghanistan.

The Andorran and the Norwegian are resident outside Switzerland, while the Afghan was caught following criminal proceedings. Show more

The Lucerne cantonal police have completed three investigations into speeding offenses within a week, and there is no connection between them, as they report. Three men of foreign nationality are responsible.

The Andorran

On July 11, a 36-year-old man from Andorra drives through the Sonnenberg tunnel at 4.15 a.m. at 144 km/h. The speed limit there is 80 km/h. The speed limit there is 80 km/h. He subsequently hit two more speed traps: 49 km/h too fast through the Reussport tunnel and a few kilometers further on through Emmen LU with 55 km/h too much on the speedometer.

An alert in the canton of Vaud led to the man's provisional arrest. The officers confiscated his foreign driving license and a fine of an unknown amount. He has been reported to the Lucerne public prosecutor's office for a serious traffic offense.

The Norwegian

Six days later, on July 17 at 11.45 p.m., a 52-year-old man from Norway drove through the Sonnenberg Tunnel at 141 km/h. He was 61 km/h over the speed limit. 61 km/h over the speed limit. In Emmen, he was 32 km/h over the speed limit.

The Scandinavian was caught by the police in Ticino. He was also flagged as a potential speeding offender. He had to deposit several thousand francs as a fine. He will also be charged with a serious traffic offense.

The Afghan

It was not speed traps but videos on his cell phone that convicted a 30-year-old Afghan. He was already in criminal proceedings. The clips show speeding in Emmen on Reusseggstrasse and Mooshüslistrasse as well as on Ruopigenstrasse in Lucerne.

He was provisionally arrested in another canton. His driver's license was suspended by the relevant authorities. He will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Emmen for multiple violations of the Road Traffic Act.