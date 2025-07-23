  1. Residential Customers
Unterseen BE Police recover missing German (77) dead from Lake Thun

Dominik Müller

23.7.2025

The Bern cantonal police received a report of a missing swimmer on Monday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A swimmer was found dead in Lake Thun near Unterseen on Tuesday morning. The man had been reported missing the day before. Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

23.07.2025, 10:54

On Monday, shortly after 1.35 p.m., the Bern cantonal police received a report that a swimmer was missing in Lake Thun near Unterseen. The man had gone into the water alone and had not returned after a long time.

The emergency services immediately launched a search operation. On Tuesday, after intensive search measures, they recovered the man's lifeless body from the lake. The regional public prosecutor's office for the Oberland writes in a press release.

The deceased was a 77-year-old German citizen living in the canton of Bern.

Possible medical problem

Various services of the Bern cantonal police, including the water police, were deployed. Investigations into the exact cause of death and the circumstances of the accident are being conducted by the regional public prosecutor's office in Oberland.

A medical problem cannot currently be ruled out as a possible cause.