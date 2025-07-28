Airplane crash on Lake Lucerne Kehrsiten Emergency services fight against the oil slick with barriers. Image: blue News Numerous emergency services are on site. Image: BRK News Emergency services at the crash site. Image: BRK News A lifeboat in action. Image: BRK News An airplane has crashed in Lake Lucerne. Image: BRK News Airplane crash on Lake Lucerne Kehrsiten Emergency services fight against the oil slick with barriers. Image: blue News Numerous emergency services are on site. Image: BRK News Emergency services at the crash site. Image: BRK News A lifeboat in action. Image: BRK News An airplane has crashed in Lake Lucerne. Image: BRK News

A small plane crashed into the water off Kehrsiten NW on Monday morning. The police confirm the operation - but it is still unclear who the victims may be.

The incident occurred off Kehrsiten (LU).

The Lucerne cantonal police have confirmed that two people were rescued alive. Show more

A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday morning. The incident occurred off Kehrsiten near Lake Lucerne, as a reader reporter first reported to "Blick".

The two occupants of the plane were rescued by a civilian boat, as reported by the Lucerne cantonal police in the afternoon. The pilot, a 78-year-old Austrian, was uninjured, while another occupant, a 55-year-old Swiss woman, was transported to hospital with injuries.

The search for the sunken small plane is currently ongoing. Leaking kerosene caused water pollution, which is why oil barriers are being set up. Due to the ongoing search and rescue work, there are obstructions and restrictions to shipping traffic on Lake Lucerne.

Germany as the destination

The aircraft is apparently a German charter plane. According to "Flightradar24", its destination was Burg Feuerstein Airport north of Nuremberg.

The flight route one hour earlier. Flightradar

According to the flight data from "Flightradar", the jet took off from Buochs airfield for the first time at 8.30 a.m. - with Burg Feuerstein as its destination. After a few minutes, however, the aircraft turned around again, flew a loop and returned to Buochs.

An hour later, the jet took off again. After around two minutes, the plane lost altitude and crashed into the lake.

The plane crashed into the lake after around two minutes. Flightradar24

It is not yet clear exactly why the plane turned around, returned to Buochs and later took off again. The airport and the Lucerne cantonal police were not available for blue News.

