BRK News

Following the fatal knife attack in a private apartment in Urnäsch AR on Thursday, the cantonal police have released new details. The second victim is the mother of the tenant.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The second victim of the knife attack in Urnäsch AR is the mother of the 48-year-old tenant - she had been visiting her daughter and grandchild.

The seven-year-old girl was able to leave the hospital and is being cared for in a safe environment.

The 23-year-old suspected perpetrator is out of danger; he was known to the police, but not for violent crimes. Show more

On Thursday, a serious violent crime took place in a private home in Urnäsch AR. Two women died from stab wounds and cuts, a seven-year-old girl and the suspected perpetrator were injured.

The Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police have now released new information. The second victim is the mother of the 48-year-old tenant. The elderly woman had been visiting her daughter and seven-year-old grandchild when the attack occurred. The formal identity investigation has not yet been completed.

Child leaves hospital - perpetrator out of danger

The seven-year-old girl, who was initially admitted to hospital with undetermined injuries, has since been able to leave. According to the police, she is in the care of a safe environment. "The child's care has been secured", the statement said.

The alleged perpetrator, a 23-year-old neighbor, was also injured, underwent surgery and is out of danger. Why he was in the victims' apartment is part of the ongoing investigation. According to the police, the man was known for minor offenses - but violent crimes were not among them.