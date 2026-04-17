The Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police have now released new information. The second victim is the mother of the 48-year-old tenant. The elderly woman had been visiting her daughter and seven-year-old grandchild when the attack occurred. The formal identity investigation has not yet been completed.
Child leaves hospital - perpetrator out of danger
The seven-year-old girl, who was initially admitted to hospital with undetermined injuries, has since been able to leave. According to the police, she is in the care of a safe environment. "The child's care has been secured", the statement said.
The alleged perpetrator, a 23-year-old neighbor, was also injured, underwent surgery and is out of danger. Why he was in the victims' apartment is part of the ongoing investigation. According to the police, the man was known for minor offenses - but violent crimes were not among them.