On Thursday, September 18, 2025, a stranger entered a bank branch on Bahnhofplatz in Horn TG shortly before 11.30 am. He verbally threatened an employee and demanded cash. He then fled with the loot in the direction of the train station.
As the investigations to date have been unsuccessful, the police are now publishing the available image material without pixelation.
The perpetrator is described as being around 170 centimetres tall with a light complexion. He was wearing a beige jacket, a gray baseball cap and sunglasses. He only spoke broken German, according to the police description.
The cantonal police are asking the public for help: anyone who can provide information about the man pictured or the robbery should call 058 345 22 22.