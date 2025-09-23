An unknown man has robbed a bank in Horn TG. Kantonspolizei Thurgau

After the bank robbery in Horn on September 18, the Thurgau police are searching for the unknown perpetrator with unpixelated images.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 18, an unknown person robbed a bank in Horn TG and fled with cash.

As the investigation so far has been unsuccessful, the police have now published unpixelated photos of the perpetrator.

He is described as being around 170 centimetres tall and the public is asked for information. Show more

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, a stranger entered a bank branch on Bahnhofplatz in Horn TG shortly before 11.30 am. He verbally threatened an employee and demanded cash. He then fled with the loot in the direction of the train station.

As the investigations to date have been unsuccessful, the police are now publishing the available image material without pixelation.

The perpetrator is described as being around 170 centimetres tall with a light complexion. He was wearing a beige jacket, a gray baseball cap and sunglasses. He only spoke broken German, according to the police description.

The cantonal police are asking the public for help: anyone who can provide information about the man pictured or the robbery should call 058 345 22 22.