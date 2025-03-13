  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

False alarm in Bern Police secure building - no armed man found

Carsten Dörges

13.3.2025

An allegedly armed man triggered a large-scale police operation in Bern's city center on Thursday evening. The emergency services cordoned off Kornhausplatz at around 6 p.m. for security reasons.

13.03.2025, 18:41

13.03.2025, 21:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Major police operation in Bern.
  • An armed man was reportedly seen in a building.
  • The area around Kornhausplatz was cordoned off.
  • The police secured and searched the building - and found no armed man.
  • The security measures were lifted.
Show more

A police operation was launched in Bern's city center early Thursday evening. According to the Bern cantonal police, an armed man was reportedly inside a building.

For security reasons, Kornhausplatz was cordoned off at around 6 p.m., the police announced on the X short message service. They were deployed with a large contingent.

Private traffic was affected. Pedestrians and cyclists also had to take detours. Further details on the background to the operation were not initially available.

The police tried to keep public transport running, which was no easy task due to the large number of onlookers.
The police tried to keep public transport running, which was no easy task due to the large number of onlookers.
Bild: Leserreporter

A robot dog was also deployed by the police. Police forces at home and abroad use the "Robot Dog" developed by a US company in places where it is too dangerous for humans.

In the meantime, the building in question has been searched and secured by the police. No armed man was found. The security measures have been lifted.

The article will continue to be updated