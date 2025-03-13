An allegedly armed man triggered a large-scale police operation in Bern's city center on Thursday evening. The emergency services cordoned off Kornhausplatz at around 6 p.m. for security reasons.

An armed man was reportedly seen in a building.

The area around Kornhausplatz was cordoned off.

The police secured and searched the building - and found no armed man.

The security measures were lifted. Show more

A police operation was launched in Bern's city center early Thursday evening. According to the Bern cantonal police, an armed man was reportedly inside a building.

For security reasons, Kornhausplatz was cordoned off at around 6 p.m., the police announced on the X short message service. They were deployed with a large contingent.

Wir stehen aktuell beim Kornhausplatz in #Bern im Einsatz aufgrund einer Meldung zu einem bewaffneten Mann in einem Gebäude. Aus Sicherheitsgründen ist der Kornhausplatz grossräumig gesperrt. Weitere Informationen folgen. — Kantonspolizei Bern (@PoliceBern) March 13, 2025

Private traffic was affected. Pedestrians and cyclists also had to take detours. Further details on the background to the operation were not initially available.

The police tried to keep public transport running, which was no easy task due to the large number of onlookers. Bild: Leserreporter

A robot dog was also deployed by the police. Police forces at home and abroad use the "Robot Dog" developed by a US company in places where it is too dangerous for humans.

In the meantime, the building in question has been searched and secured by the police. No armed man was found. The security measures have been lifted.

Update zum Polizeieinsatz am Kornhausplatz in #Bern:

Das betroffene Gebäude sowie die Umgebung konnten gesichert und durchsucht werden. Es konnte kein bewaffneter, vermummter Mann festgestellt werden. Die getroffenen Sicherheitsmassnahmen und Sperrungen konnten aufgehoben… — Kantonspolizei Bern (@PoliceBern) March 13, 2025

