The Fiat Panda that catches the eye of the border police near Basel has a stolen license plate. The two men inside flee from the police, but a nail barrier on the A3 stops their escape.

Two asylum seekers were stopped and arrested by the Aargau cantonal police in Eiken AG on Friday after a chase in a stolen car. The authorities became aware of the stolen car at the border crossing in Basel.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) became aware of the Fiat Panda entering the country yesterday afternoon. Investigations then revealed that the license plate of the small car had been entered in the wanted register as stolen, as the Aargau cantonal police announced today.

When the BAZG tried to stop the small car, the driver disregarded the stop sign and fled. Followed by two BAZG patrols, the driver fled at excessive speed and with illegal overtaking maneuvers on the A3 in the direction of Aargau.

Nail barrier stops Fiat

Cantonal police patrols were on standby at the A3 junction in Eiken, according to the report. The 24-year-old Libyan and the 29-year-old Moroccan drove over a nail barrier - whereupon the car stopped at the nearby rest area. There, the police were able to arrest the co-driver and, after a short escape on foot, the driver as well.

The two asylum seekers have been assigned to accommodation in the canton of Zurich. According to the police statement, initial investigations revealed that, in addition to the traffic offenses he had committed during the escape, the 24-year-old driver did not have a driver's license and was presumably also under the influence of drugs.

The police are investigating how the two men came into possession of the car stolen in the canton of Uri.

