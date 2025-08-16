According to SRF, the Bern cantonal police stopped a group of hikers in army uniforms above the Iffigenalp. (archive picture) sda

Police in Biel/Bienne had to overpower an armed man on Saturday - he had unsettled passers-by with a knife and resisted the instructions of the emergency services.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Biel, an armed man was stopped and overpowered by the police with a destabilization device.

He remained unharmed and was taken to an institution.

The background is still unclear. Show more

A police operation was carried out in Biel/Bienne BE on Saturday after a man was reported to the Bern cantonal police shortly before 11.45 a.m. who was walking along Brüggstrasse with a knife and behaving conspicuously.

When the emergency services arrived and wanted to check the man, he repeatedly defied the police's instructions. According to the cantonal police, he did not respond to the verbal requests and threatened the police officers.

Due to the unclear situation and to protect himself from a possible attack, an officer finally used the so-called destabilization device, with the help of which the man was overpowered and stopped. He was then taken to hospital by a police patrol. According to the information available so far, he was unharmed.

After medical clarification, he was transferred to an appropriate institution. Why the man was armed and behaving in this way is currently the subject of further investigations.

The police emphasized that the use of the destabilization device was necessary to prevent an escalation and to ensure the safety of everyone involved.