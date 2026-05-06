A major police operation is currently underway in Romanshorn. BRK News

A police operation is underway in Romanshorn because of a 37-year-old man who has barricaded himself in an armed apartment. The police have stormed the apartment and arrested the man. Residents are said to have been afraid of the man days before.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Romanshorn, a 37-year-old man made a threat on Wednesday morning and barricaded himself in an armed apartment.

The police confirmed an ongoing operation. The apartment has since been stormed and the man arrested.

Several police vehicles have been deployed and the fire department has cordoned off two streets.

Residents told the media that the man had already become conspicuous days before. There is even talk of fear. Show more

In Romanshorn, a person made a threat on Wednesday morning and barricaded himself in an apartment with a weapon. The police operation is ongoing and the fire department has closed two streets so far. This was reported by the "Thurgauer Zeitung"on Wednesday morning.

It is now said to be clear that it is a 37-year-old man. Recently, "20 Minuten" announced that the police had stormed the apartment and arrested the man. The man is now being taken to a medical facility. The police have not yet revealed what weapon he used. A house search is currently underway.

Residents are afraid of the 37-year-old

According to residents, the man has been causing fear in the neighborhood for months. "There was already a police operation on Tuesday evening because of him," said one resident to "20 Minuten". The man was shouting around and was then taken into custody. "Two weeks ago, the man had already woken everyone up in the night and shouted around. I was scared of him."

The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. BRK News

Other neighbors also reported repeated incidents to the news portal. The man had stolen things several times. "It was lucky if you weren't disturbed by him for one night," says a 39-year-old neighbor. "Many people are afraid of him - especially the senior citizens in the building."

Some residents have even considered buying pepper spray, according to "20 Minuten". The 39-year-old herself says: "I've always defended myself." Another neighbor describes the man as follows: "The man is severely depressed and highly aggressive."