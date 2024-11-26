A man threatened joggers before running into Manor Basel. According to witnesses, he may have been armed with a knife. (symbolic image) IMAGO/U. J. Alexander

Police operation in Basel: a man is said to have threatened joggers and then fled into the Manor. The police are on the scene with armed officers.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man who allegedly threatened joggers has fled to the Manor Basel.

The police are on the scene with armed officers.

The man could be armed. Show more

The police deploy a large contingent in Greifengasse in Basel. The reason is a man who, according to witnesses, was armed with a knife and had previously threatened joggers.

The man then ran into the Manor, witnesses told 20 Minuten. He appeared "very nervous".

The police are said to have cordoned off all the entrances to the Manor, where the man is believed to be, before entering the store armed.

