  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He is said to have threatened joggers Police storm Manor Basel because of an allegedly armed man

Jan-Niklas Jäger

26.11.2024

A man threatened joggers before running into Manor Basel. According to witnesses, he may have been armed with a knife. (symbolic image)
A man threatened joggers before running into Manor Basel. According to witnesses, he may have been armed with a knife. (symbolic image)
IMAGO/U. J. Alexander

Police operation in Basel: a man is said to have threatened joggers and then fled into the Manor. The police are on the scene with armed officers.

26.11.2024, 21:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man who allegedly threatened joggers has fled to the Manor Basel.
  • The police are on the scene with armed officers.
  • The man could be armed.
Show more

The police deploy a large contingent in Greifengasse in Basel. The reason is a man who, according to witnesses, was armed with a knife and had previously threatened joggers.

The man then ran into the Manor, witnesses told 20 Minuten. He appeared "very nervous".

The police are said to have cordoned off all the entrances to the Manor, where the man is believed to be, before entering the store armed.

+++ Update to follow +++

More on the topic

Man injures children in Zurich.

Man injures children in Zurich"Normally the children sing, today they shouted for help": ex-policeman detained the perpetrator