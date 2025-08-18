Five months after a serious assault at Ebikon railroad station, the public prosecutor's office in Emmen is asking the public for help. In March 2025, a previously unknown perpetrator attacked a man with a beer mug and seriously injured him.
The incident took place on Saturday evening, March 22, 2025, shortly after 10 pm. After both the victim and the alleged perpetrator had left a bus at Ebikon station, the attacker suddenly hit the 50-year-old man in the face with a beer mug.
He then fled. The victim had to be treated immediately in hospital for multiple injuries.
Perpetrator has not yet been identified
Despite intensive investigations, the police have not yet been able to identify the perpetrator. According to the description, he is a bald man about 185 centimetres tall who was wearing a black baseball cap and light blue jeans at the time of the crime.
He spoke Swiss German. The investigating authorities have images of the wanted man - so far still pixelated.
The man suspected of the crime is now being publicly requested to report to the Lucerne police by 12 noon on Sunday, August 24, 2025. If he does not comply with this request, the authorities intend to publish unpixelated photos.
Lucerne police are accepting information from the public about the wanted person on 041 248 81 17.