This man has been wanted since March 2025. Kantonspolizei Luzern

After a beer mug attack at Ebikon LU railroad station in March 2025, the Emmen public prosecutor's office is looking for the alleged perpetrator and is now turning to the public with pixelated images.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In March 2025, a 50-year-old man was attacked with a beer mug and seriously injured at Ebikon LU railroad station.

The perpetrator is still unknown, which is why the Emmen public prosecutor's office is now asking the public for information.

If the wanted person does not come forward by August 24, the authorities intend to publish unpixelated photos. Show more

Five months after a serious assault at Ebikon railroad station, the public prosecutor's office in Emmen is asking the public for help. In March 2025, a previously unknown perpetrator attacked a man with a beer mug and seriously injured him.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, March 22, 2025, shortly after 10 pm. After both the victim and the alleged perpetrator had left a bus at Ebikon station, the attacker suddenly hit the 50-year-old man in the face with a beer mug.

He then fled. The victim had to be treated immediately in hospital for multiple injuries.

If the perpetrator does not turn himself in by Sunday, unpixelated pictures will be published. Kantonspolizei Luzern

Perpetrator has not yet been identified

Despite intensive investigations, the police have not yet been able to identify the perpetrator. According to the description, he is a bald man about 185 centimetres tall who was wearing a black baseball cap and light blue jeans at the time of the crime.

He spoke Swiss German. The investigating authorities have images of the wanted man - so far still pixelated.

The man suspected of the crime is now being publicly requested to report to the Lucerne police by 12 noon on Sunday, August 24, 2025. If he does not comply with this request, the authorities intend to publish unpixelated photos.

Lucerne police are accepting information from the public about the wanted person on 041 248 81 17.