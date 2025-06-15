Before settling down in a pasture above Malleray BE on the night of Friday to Saturday, the revellers had tried to organize their illegal event in Soulce JU. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The Bernese cantonal police tried to break up an illegal rave in Malleray on Saturday evening. When they were attacked by party guests, the forces withdrew. Three people were injured.

Participants at an illegal party attacked police officers in Malleray in the Bernese Jura on Saturday evening, June 14. The police were trying to break up an illegal rave party with hundreds of people. Two policewomen and a third person were injured.

While attempting to confiscate the music system, the police officers were surrounded by those present, as the Bern cantonal police reported on Sunday. They were attacked with iron bars, bottles, wood and irritant gas.

The police used rubber bullets and tear gas, among other things. This deployment was carried out as a protective measure, the police wrote. According to the communiqué, police cars were also damaged: tires were slashed, windows smashed and vehicles smeared. The damage caused was considerable.

Policewoman injured in the eye

The operation was called off for reasons of proportionality, the statement continued. The police then withdrew. Several hundred people took part in the rave, and at times the figure of 2,000 people was mentioned.

🇨🇭FLASH - La police bernoise est intervenue samedi soir à Malleray (BE) pour une rave illégale de 2000 personnes, suite à des plaintes pour bruit et troubles à l’ordre public. L’intervention a dégénéré : les agents ont été encerclés et attaqués. Deux policières ont été blessées.… pic.twitter.com/9kwZbHmy42 — SuisseAlert (@SuisseAlert) June 15, 2025

Due to several noise complaints and reports of disturbances to public order, the police gave the participants a written order to stop the music at around 8 p.m. on Saturday by order of the governor of the Bernese Jura. The order was supported by a mandate from the Bernese Jura-Seeland public prosecutor's office.

As far as the two policewomen are concerned, one suffered an eye injury and the other some bruising, it was reported. The first was taken to hospital. The police gave no further details about the injured third person. It was also not known whether any other people were injured.

Ravers also come from abroad

According to local media reports, the event was still taking place on Sunday afternoon, albeit with a smaller number of participants.

The people had been turned away from Soulce JU by the Jura police on Saturday night and arrived in Malleray in the early hours of the morning, as Laurent Blanchard, president of the Malleray civic community, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The people came from Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Great Britain and France.

A rave is a dance event. Electronic music is usually played at such events. They usually take place in unused buildings or outdoors in nature.