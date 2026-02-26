Following the uncontrolled explosion at a blasting site in Illnau, the Zurich cantonal police have already received over 70 damage reports. Investigations are ongoing and further explosions are possible.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the explosion at the Tätsch blasting site in Illnau, over 70 reports of damage have been received within a radius of up to 10 kilometers.

Among other things, roofs, windows, walls, doors and even an aquarium are affected.

Further controlled demolitions are possible and the site remains cordoned off for safety reasons. Show more

The consequences of the explosion at the Tätsch blasting site in Illnau are greater than initially assumed. As the Zurich cantonal police announced on Thursday, more than 70 reports of damage had been received by mid-morning.

The uncontrolled explosion occurred on Wednesday afternoon during the planned destruction of explosives. The police had already reported the incident the day before. Now the extent of the damage is becoming clear: residents within a radius of up to ten kilometers reported damaged roofs, walls, windows and doors. Even an aquarium was affected by the pressure wave.

A concrete amount of damage is not yet available. Investigations into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.

The police continued their work on the site on Thursday morning. According to a statement, further explosives were discovered during forensics work, which cannot be removed. Specialists from the defusing service of the Zurich Forensic Institute are now destroying these in several tranches directly on site. This may result in audible explosions again.

It remains to be seen how long the work will take. The Tätsch site and the surrounding area will remain cordoned off for safety reasons.

Anyone who has noticed damage in connection with the explosion can continue to report it to the Zurich cantonal police on 058 648 48 48.