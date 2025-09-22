The Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne has ruled against a policewoman from Geneva. imago/imagebroker

The Federal Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a policewoman. The head of the cantonal police force in Geneva had been convicted of grossly exceeding the speed limit while on duty.

In January 2017, a squad leader of the Geneva cantonal police drove at 108 km/h instead of 50 km/h during an operation at night.

She had switched on the blue lights but not the siren.

The policewoman was sentenced to community service and her driving license was revoked for two years, which was later reduced to one year.

An appeal against this before the Federal Supreme Court has now failed. Show more

In January 2017, the complainant was driving at 108 km/h at night on a stretch of road limited to 50 km/h. The blue lights were switched on, but the siren was not. She was initially sentenced to a fine and later to conditional community service.

The road traffic office of the canton of Fribourg, which was responsible for withdrawing her driving license, revoked her driving license for 24 months. Following an appeal, this administrative penalty was also reduced to twelve months.

Before the Federal Supreme Court, the policewoman requested that the withdrawal be revoked and replaced by a warning. In a ruling published today, the 1st Public Law Division points out that mitigating rules apply to drivers of emergency vehicles, provided they "exercise the caution required by the circumstances".

In the case of emergency journeys, these journeys are not punishable if blue lights and sirens are switched on. Tactical requirements may justify dispensing with these warning signals.

Judges see no legal leeway

Since 2023, a possible speeding offense is not calculated based on the applicable speed limit, but on the speed that would have been justified for the operation.

The Federal Supreme Court also recalls that an intentional violation of road traffic regulations, including particularly serious speeding, is punishable by a minimum two-year driving license suspension.

This period can be reduced to twelve months if a sentence of less than one year has been imposed. According to the judges in Lausanne, the law does not permit a further reduction in the duration of the driving disqualification, even if the criminal justice system ultimately waived a custodial sentence in favor of community service.

Under these circumstances, the appellant cannot claim that the penalty should be annulled and replaced by a warning.

Judgment 1C_667/2024 of August 4, 2025