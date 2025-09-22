In January 2017, the complainant was driving at 108 km/h at night on a stretch of road limited to 50 km/h. The blue lights were switched on, but the siren was not. She was initially sentenced to a fine and later to conditional community service.
The road traffic office of the canton of Fribourg, which was responsible for withdrawing her driving license, revoked her driving license for 24 months. Following an appeal, this administrative penalty was also reduced to twelve months.
Before the Federal Supreme Court, the policewoman requested that the withdrawal be revoked and replaced by a warning. In a ruling published today, the 1st Public Law Division points out that mitigating rules apply to drivers of emergency vehicles, provided they "exercise the caution required by the circumstances".
In the case of emergency journeys, these journeys are not punishable if blue lights and sirens are switched on. Tactical requirements may justify dispensing with these warning signals.
Judges see no legal leeway
Since 2023, a possible speeding offense is not calculated based on the applicable speed limit, but on the speed that would have been justified for the operation.
The Federal Supreme Court also recalls that an intentional violation of road traffic regulations, including particularly serious speeding, is punishable by a minimum two-year driving license suspension.
This period can be reduced to twelve months if a sentence of less than one year has been imposed. According to the judges in Lausanne, the law does not permit a further reduction in the duration of the driving disqualification, even if the criminal justice system ultimately waived a custodial sentence in favor of community service.
Under these circumstances, the appellant cannot claim that the penalty should be annulled and replaced by a warning.