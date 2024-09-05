National Councillor Greta Gysin (GP-TI), President of the Political Institutions Committee, explains the position of this committee on the forged signatures affair. keystone-sda.ch

Commercial collection companies have forged thousands of signatures for initiatives. Nevertheless, the National Council's Political Institutions Committee has no doubts about the validity of submitted initiatives.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thousands of signatures for initiatives are said to have been forged. Responsible for this: commercial collection companies.

The Political Institutions Committee discussed the issue today and informed the media.

The Political Institutions Committee wants the process by which signatures for popular initiatives are authenticated to be reviewed. It does not consider further steps to be appropriate at this time. Show more

Ticino National Councillor Greta Gysin (Greens) briefly reports on the meeting between the National Council's Political Institutions Committee (SPK-N) and the Federal Chancellor on the issue of forged signatures for popular initiatives.

The SPK-N is inviting the National Council's Control Committee to investigate the process of authenticating signatures. A letter to this effect is in the works.

There is no reason to doubt that signatures declared valid by the Federal Chancellery are actually valid. The SPK-N is therefore certain that all initiatives that will be put to the vote in the near future have received sufficient valid signatures and will rightly be put to the ballot box.

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

1.10 p.m. The media conference is over As the media representatives present do not ask any further questions after a few minutes, Greta Gysin ends the media conference.

1.09 p.m. GPK will monitor the signature verification process Greta Gysin responds to a question from a member of the media by saying that the legal rule that once signatures have been declared valid, they will not be checked again.

1.08 p.m. Signatures will not be re-examined for initiatives that have yet to be put to the vote The National Council's Political Institutions Committee sees no reason to re-examine signatures that have already been submitted. This is also not necessary for initiatives still to be put to the vote.

1 p.m. The media orientation begins Greta Gysin (GP/TI) reports on behalf of the committee that the signatures that have been declared valid are in fact valid. There were also no initiatives that should not have come into being due to forged signatures. The National Council's Political Institutions Committee invites the National Council's Control Committee to scrutinize the process of authenticating signatures.

12.30 p.m. Media conference not before 1 p.m. The media conference of the Political Institutions Committee was originally scheduled for 12.30 pm. It has since been postponed. It is now scheduled to start "not before 1 pm". Show more

On Monday evening, Tamedia research revealed that thousands of signatures for initiatives were suspected to have been forged. The media portal spoke of a signature scam that has shaken Switzerland. The extent of the forgeries cannot be estimated. Various criminal investigations are underway.

The reports of suspected cases concern around a dozen federal popular initiatives to varying degrees. However, according to the Federal Chancellery, there is currently no reliable evidence to support the suspicion that votes were held on proposals that did not come about legally.

On Thursday, the National Council's Political Affairs Committee will now comment on the forged signatures. blue News will be showing the press conference live.