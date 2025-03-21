Valérie Dittli arriving for the media conference. Keystone

Vaud's Finance Director Valérie Dittli (center) has to hand over her department. Christelle Luisier (FDP) will take over.

The results of the investigation, which was commissioned in January by former Neuchâtel State Councillor Jean Studer, were announced at a media conference in Lausanne on Friday. Studer's report recognizes in particular "a seriously impaired cooperation" between Dittli and her Director General of Taxation, Marinette Kellenberger.

This poor understanding extended "beyond the two protagonists". A request by Dittli for the annulment of tax assessments was classified as "not legal" by Jean Studer. His report also found "a possible violation of official secrecy".

The 32-year-old Dittli, who was born in Zug, took over the finance department in Vaud from FDP politician Pascal Broulis following her surprise election in 2022.