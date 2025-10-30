More shopping, fewer Sundays: a new law could greatly extend store opening hours - and send sales clerks to work on up to twelve Sundays a year.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, a new law is set to allow more Sunday sales - up to twelve a year instead of the current four.

Retailers think this is a good idea, while trade unions warn of stress and lower wages for sales clerks.

The consultation process is now underway, after which parliament will decide. Show more

A proposal for a change to the law has been circulating in the offices of politicians, lobbyists and trade unions for weeks. The inconspicuous title: "Temporary flexibilization of store opening hours". Behind the unwieldy name, however, lies the idea that sales clerks would have to work on Sundays up to once a month in future.

blue News explains the background.

Who demanded what?

The political debate on this topic began in May 2020, when the coronavirus was still infecting thousands of people and the economy was shut down by decision of the Federal Council. In the canton of Zurich, SVP and FDP politicians then called for stores to be allowed to open more often on Sundays - at least temporarily.

Their proposal was aimed at the Swiss labor law, which currently states that cantons may only allow stores to employ staff on a maximum of four Sundays per year.

«Cantons may designate a maximum of four Sundays per year on which employees (...) may be employed.»

Politicians in Zurich spent three years discussing exactly what they wanted. In November 2023, the decision was made: Switzerland should allow the cantons to authorize up to twelve sales Sundays per year. The original idea of only adapting the labor law "for a limited time" due to the coronavirus pandemic turned into an attempt to make almost every Sunday a sales Sunday in extreme cases.

The Zurich decision was a so-called "state initiative". This allows cantonal parliaments to independently submit demands to the national parliament.

Sunday sales are currently permitted in many regions during the Advent season. KEYSTONE

What exactly should change?

Economic policymakers in the Council of States worked on the draft law for almost two years and published their proposal in August 2025.

Art. 19 Arbeitsgesetz: Ausnahmen vom Verbot der Sonntagsarbeit

6 Die Kantone können höchstens vier zwölf Sonntage pro Jahr bezeichnen, an denen Arbeitnehmer in Verkaufsgeschäften ohne Bewilligung beschäftigt werden dürfen.

But what exactly would change for sales clerks and consumers? It's impossible to say exactly. The fact is that Sunday sales are not particularly popular in the cantons - despite loud demands. Although each canton is currently allowed to permit up to four Sunday sales per year, not all of them make use of this option.

In the canton of Aargau, for example, two Sunday sales are permitted in December, while a third is determined by the municipalities. In the canton of Bern, the policy leaves the decision to the stores themselves: Each store is allowed to open on two Sundays per year. Two are also permitted in the canton of Basel-Stadt. It is difficult to get an exact overview because many cantons leave the decision to the municipalities.

In other words, there are cantons that will probably make full use of the twelve days. However, other cantons will probably refrain from doing so in order to protect the population.

Isn't there a Sunday surcharge on Sundays?

Sunday work is not unpopular with all employees. In fact, many appreciate it because it allows them to receive the Sunday bonus of 50 percent and supplement their often low income.

«The employee must be paid a 50 percent wage supplement.»

However, there are those who warn that the planned twelve sales Sundays could worsen the wage situation.

The reason: as things stand today, the supplement only applies to sales staff who work on a maximum of six Sundays or public holidays. In other words, if nothing changes, employees would be worse off in future if they have to work on Sundays more often.

What are the reactions?

The reactions are - unsurprisingly - divided. The lobby organization for retailers, the Swiss Retail Federation, welcomes the proposal. In a statement, it says that the current regulation "does not correspond to today's consumer reality or the needs of customers". It also emphasizes that the twelve Sundays are not mandatory, but a matter for the cantons.

The trade unions Unia and Syna, on the other hand, sharply criticize the change. They have even launched a petition entitled "Hands off the Sunday off!", which they say is supported by "thousands". The reason: Sunday work is detrimental to family life, relaxation and health.

Leena Schmitter, the trade unionist responsible at Unia, is quoted in the trade union newspaper "Work" as saying: "Working on Sundays must not become the norm. The attack on sales staff is an attack on all workers."

Is there a compromise proposal?

Yes, the two SP members of the Council of States Carlo Sommaruga (Geneva) and Eva Herzog (Basel-Stadt) reject the extension to twelve sales Sundays. However, they want to allow the cantons more open Sundays - as long as workers are better protected.

Specifically: If a generally binding collective employment agreement applies to retail employees, cantons should now be allowed to permit up to eight Sunday sales per year.

Such a collective employment agreement applies to all employees in a sector and is negotiated jointly by trade unions and employers. It often sets out minimum standards for vacations, wages and working hours.

Art. 19 Arbeitsgesetz: Ausnahmen vom Verbot der Sonntagsarbeit

6 Die Kantone können höchstens vier Sonntage pro Jahr bezeichnen, an denen Arbeitnehmer in Verkaufsgeschäften ohne Bewilligung beschäftigt werden dürfen.

7 Wenn auf Ebene des Bundes oder des betreffenden Kantons für den Detailhandel ein allgemeinverbindlich erklärter Gesamtarbeitsvertrag (…) besteht, können die Kantone höchstens acht zusätzliche Sonntage pro Jahr bezeichnen, an denen Arbeitnehmer in Verkaufsgeschäften ohne Bewilligung beschäftigt werden dürfen.

What happens next?

The draft law is currently in the so-called "consultation process". This means that parties, associations, cantons and organizations - as well as citizens - have until 17 November 2025 to comment on it. The feedback will be incorporated into the final draft, which parliament will discuss from next year.

The trade union Unia is already exerting pressure and calling for a halt to the deterioration in worker protection. If the "worsening of protection provisions" goes through, it is threatening a referendum.

Video on the topic