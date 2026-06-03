According to two new surveys, 52% of Swiss voters would have voted against the SVP's "No 10 million Swiss" initiative at the end of May. On the reform of civilian service, however, the situation still appears undecided.

Two thirds of respondents believe that the bilateral path with the EU is important for Switzerland and must not be jeopardized (symbolic image).

In the second round of polling on the SVP's "No 10 million Swiss" initiative, SRG noted a trend towards "No". Compared to the first survey, this share has risen from 47% to 52%, while the "Yes" share has fallen from 47% to 45%.

This was also shown by the 20 Minuten/Tamedia survey: Here, disapproval was at 52 percent (compared to 46 percent in the previous survey), while approval had fallen from 52 to 47 percent.

At 20 Minuten/Tamedia, both camps were on an equal footing (48%) when it came to the reform of civilian service. The SRG poll showed a slight lead for the "yes" camp (48% compared to 46%), but emphasized that the opponents were gaining strength. The first poll had predicted an acceptance.