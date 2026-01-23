With two months to go before voting Sunday, the outcome of both referendums remains uncertain. Many eligible voters have not yet made up their minds.

With about two months to go before the federal referendums on the Neutrality Initiative and the Food Initiative on September 27, the picture is still unclear. This is shown by a poll conducted by the polling firm YouGov Switzerland. According to the poll, if the vote were held today, the outcome for both initiatives would be close.

According to one estimate, support for the Neutrality Initiative currently stands at 40 percent, slightly ahead of opposition at 38 percent. At the same time, however, 22 percent of eligible voters are either unable or unwilling to make up their minds yet, according to a statement released Friday by YouGov Switzerland (formerly LINK).

Many Undecided Voters

No clear picture has emerged yet regarding the nutrition initiative either. Currently, the “no” camp leads with 43 percent, compared to 39 percent in favor. However, with 17 percent of voters undecided, there remains considerable potential for shifts in the outcome as the referendum campaign continues.

At first glance, according to YouGov Switzerland, the two initiatives are largely at odds with each other politically. The Neutrality Initiative finds its strongest support among the conservative-liberal camp, while the Food Initiative resonates primarily with environmentally conscious voters.

Desire for Greater Self-Determination

This makes it all the more remarkable that 23 percent of respondents who already know how they intend to vote would still support both proposals. The open-ended responses explaining their voting intentions showed that the desire for greater independence and self-determination for Switzerland often served as the common underlying motive behind this combination.

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These voters viewed the Neutrality Initiative as a contribution to an independent Swiss foreign policy that consistently stays out of military alliances and geopolitical conflicts. At the same time, they saw the Food Security Initiative as a means to strengthen the country’s food security and reduce its dependence on food imports.

The results are based on a survey conducted by YouGov Switzerland using online interviews with members of the company’s own Swiss YouGov panel. Between July 15 and 27, 1,229 people were surveyed as part of a representative sample, stratified by age, gender, and language region.

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