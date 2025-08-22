A Yes vote is emerging for both proposals in the federal referendum on September 28. In the first SRG SSR trend survey, the abolition of the imputed rental value achieved 58% approval. The E-ID proposal has 60 percent support.

Opinion-forming a good seven weeks before the referendum is at different stages. With regard to the cantonal property tax on vacation homes as a replacement for the imputed rental value, 56% of those surveyed expressed a firm intention to vote, as SRG reported in its first trend survey on Friday.

Although 58 percent of those willing to participate would have accepted the system change at the time of the survey, the respondents estimated the expected yes share at 49.97 percent on average. According to the researchers from the gfs.bern institute, they therefore expect a wafer-thin yes vote.

Conflict between owners and tenants

The pattern of conflict points to a polarizing bill. The main conflict is over housing conditions. 68% of homeowners support the change compared to 40% of tenants.

In German-speaking Switzerland, approval is higher than in other parts of the country, where there are only relative majorities in favor and the opposition has already formed. In addition, approval in urban areas is more reserved than in rural areas.

A clear majority find the imputed rental value unfair as a tax on "fictitious income". The fact that more money is available for maintenance thanks to the abolition is accepted by 60%. Just under half doubt that home ownership could become more affordable.

On the other hand, the most convincing argument is that the rich in particular would benefit and the middle class would bear the costs.

Party loyalty on the E-ID

When it comes to the law on electronic proof of identity (E-ID), 58% have their minds made up. 36 percent want to reject it and nine percent are undecided.

According to the current poll, the Swiss Greens and party president Lisa Mazzone, who have formed an alliance against the abolition of the imputed rental value with the middle classes, businesses and the left, are on the losing side. (August 19, 2025) Picture: Keystone/Anthony Anex

Party preference has the strongest influence on attitudes in the early opinion-forming stage. The pattern of conflict is highly polarized and linked to the issue of trust in the authorities. Clear support comes from the SP, Center, FDP and GLP. Skepticism is shown by the SVP. The party bases are thus behind the voting slogans of their parties.

Once again, support is strongest in German-speaking Switzerland. Those in favor of the E-ID mainly point to the trust in a state solution and the voluntary nature of the E-ID. E-ID from the state is preferable to dependence on tech giants. Opponents focus on the social disadvantages of less tech-savvy people and the risk of misuse.

Result can still change

The referendum campaign and opinion-forming are only just beginning. They can still demonstrably influence the yes/no ratio. Added to this are the effects of the as yet unknown mobilization.

The emerging voter turnout of 41% is well below the long-term average (47%). As is usually the case with a low turnout trend, it is mainly older, better educated and higher earners who want to take part. At 26%, the FDP base shows below-average motivation to participate.

The first wave of the SRG-SSR trend survey on the proposals of September 28 was conducted by the research institute gfs.bern between August 4 and August 18. A total of 13,761 voters were surveyed. The statistical margin of error is +/- 2.8 percentage points.