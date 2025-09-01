The Badi in Uetendorf BE. Screenshot Google Revier

A parking misunderstanding has caused displeasure in Uetendorf: because a barrier to the school grounds was inadvertently left open, bathers parked their cars there - and later found fines of over 40 francs behind the windshield wipers. Now the municipality is responding and showing goodwill.

Parking spaces are scarce at the Badi Uetendorf BE - especially on sunny days. Anyone who still managed to get one of the coveted spaces was rudely thwarted on their return: a fine of 40 francs and a letter from Uetendorf school were waiting on the windscreen. In it, the school management appeals to drivers not to park on the school grounds during school hours, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

However, those affected did not know that they had parked on the school grounds. Access to the marked parking spaces on the grounds was free. The otherwise closed barrier was open. They had also bought their parking tickets properly from the machine, according to the newspaper.

The incident occurred two weeks ago, but the anger about it lasted longer. Now municipal president Trudi Mösching-Signer has also come forward - with a solution.

Municipality speaks of misunderstanding

According to her, this was a "misunderstanding". A supplier to the Badi restaurant had opened the barrier at the entrance but not closed it again. The school janitor is said to have closed the barrier immediately, but by then it was already too late. Visitors to the Badi had already parked their cars.

According to the municipality, the Securitas employees commissioned by it acted within the scope of their instructions when they distributed the buses. The "Berner Zeitung" also states that information boards indicate that parking on the school grounds is prohibited until 5 p.m. while classes are in session.

Nevertheless, the municipality is being accommodating: All those who had bought a valid parking ticket on that Friday afternoon do not have to pay the buses. Anyone who paid for the buses despite having a valid ticket will get their money back.