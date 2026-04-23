All 130 parking spaces at Badi Auslikon in the Zurich Oberland have been removed without replacement. Many in the community think this is a good thing. Bild: blue News/privat

For years, residents in Auslikon ZH have been fighting against new parking spaces - now it's clear: there won't be any. The canton is not only removing old parking spaces, but is also foregoing replacements. For the municipality, this is a partial success - with unanswered questions.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton is removing parking spaces at the Auslikon swimming pool in the Zurich Oberland for nature conservation reasons and, following protests from local residents, has decided not to replace them at the edge of the village.

This is based on a mobility concept to relieve the heavily frequented Pfäffikersee region.

It is a partial success for Auslikon - but the conflict between nature conservation and accessibility remains. Show more

The dispute over the parking situation at Badi Auslikon in the Zurich Oberland has been dragging on for years - now a decision has been made. The existing parking spaces will be removed and a replacement will not be built. A section of the population has thus prevailed against the canton's original plans.

According to the authorities, the remaining 130 parking spaces at the Badi are to be completely removed by the end of 2027. Until then, they can still be used for a fee, but in the long term they will disappear completely. At the same time, the canton will refrain from moving the parking spaces to the edge of the village or building new ones at a different location. Instead, 100 additional bicycle parking spaces are to be created.

This is a success for the "No parking on the edge of Auslikon village" interest group. They had been campaigning against the relocation for years. Their argument: a new parking lot outside the village would have attracted additional visitors and thus additional traffic, further increasing the burden on local residents.

Parking spaces at the bathing area and jetty rarely used to capacity

The decision is part of the "Mobility and Environment Pfäffikersee" concept, which aims to reduce traffic around the popular local recreation area and protect nature. The region regularly reaches its capacity limits, especially at weekends and when the weather is fine. The campsite had already been closed and parking spaces reduced because they are located in a moorland conservation area.

A turning point came in 2024: after persistent resistance, the canton examined alternatives and analyzed the use of the parking spaces. The result: the facilities at the Badi in Auslikon and the jetty in Wetzikon were rarely fully utilized - only on a few days over the course of the season. A replacement therefore no longer seemed necessary.

Fewer parking spaces, more nature conservation - and new problems

Instead of building new parking spaces, the canton wants to upgrade existing facilities - such as the jetty - and make them more natural. At the same time, the dismantling of the facilities at the Badi will mean the loss of a significant proportion of the existing facilities, around 260 parking spaces in total.

For many in Auslikon, this is a success, albeit a limited one. While some see the demolition as a gain for nature and quality of life, others regret the loss of infrastructure and poorer accessibility.

This leaves a fundamental area of tension: The protection of sensitive natural areas is increasingly in conflict with the need for recreation and accessibility. Lake Pfäffikon could become more difficult to reach, especially for visitors from the surrounding towns - and the pressure to use it could shift to other regions.