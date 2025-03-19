The Rosinili restaurant in the Zurich Oberland is currently closed. Google Maps

A popular excursion destination is fearing for its future: the Rosinli has had to close, officially due to the bad weather. But is there more to it than that? The operators are relying on the solidarity of guests to save the inn.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Rosinli mountain inn in the Zurich Oberland has been sealed by the bankruptcy office and remains temporarily closed due to financial difficulties.

The operators are hoping for donations and solidarity in order to raise 50,000 francs for a reopening with a crowdfunding campaign.

In addition to bad weather as the reason for the closure, there are reports of outstanding debts while the owner searches for a quick solution. Show more

The Berggasthaus Rosinli, a popular excursion destination in the Zurich Oberland, is facing an uncertain future. Last week, the restaurant was sealed by the Pfäffikon bankruptcy office and the doors are closed.

If you want to book a table, you can no longer do so. The restaurant's website states: "Unfortunately, the restaurant is temporarily closed due to the poor weather last summer and winter. However, we are not giving up and will try to reopen for you soon."

Operator relies on donations and solidarity

However, the operator is not giving up so easily and hopes to turn things around with the solidarity of the guests and an appeal for donations.

The operators write on the gofundme.com platform: "We from the team at Berggasthaus Rosinli are determined to carry on. We have always enjoyed our work. And above all, we enjoyed the fact that you guests enjoyed what we did."

And it continues: "But we definitely want to carry on and try to reopen for you soon. But we are dependent on support for this. We are very grateful for any help."

The target amount: 50,000 francs. So far, 500 francs have already been raised.

Weather or economy? The reasons for the closure

The operator claims that the bad weather last summer and winter in particular led to financial problems. But is it really just the weather?

According to zueriost.ch, the restaurateur also has debts with another company in Pfäffikon. So it remains to be seen whether the Rosinli was actually the victim of adverse weather conditions or whether financial planning errors played a role.

Hope for a quick reopening

The owner of the Rosinli, Ursula Strickler, has already spoken out on Facebook. She assures that they are "trying to find a quick solution" so that the restaurant can welcome guests again soon.

Guests are also posting on Facebook. One user writes: "As a child, I used to slide down the slide on the carpet. I only have fond memories of the Rosinli." And further: "It's sad. So many restaurants are closing at the moment. Many long-established businesses are among them, and the Rosinli is one of them."