The Federal Council is planning the next AHV reform without increasing the retirement age. However, it wants to encourage people to stay in work for longer. The initial thrusts for a reform for the years 2030 to 2040 are already available.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The AHV is facing expenses that it cannot cover with its current income. More and more older people are living in Switzerland, and more baby boomers will be retiring in the coming years. The 13th AHV pension that has already been decided will cost billions, and further costs could arise with the abolition of the AHV marriage penalty.

Without countermeasures, deficits in the billions are looming: according to estimates, the AHV would have a contribution deficit of around CHF 2.5 billion in 2030 and CHF 5.7 billion in 2040. With the financing of the 13th AHV pension proposed by the Federal Council, the deficit would amount to CHF 500 million in 2030 and CHF 4 billion in 2040. However, the financing of the "thirteenth" has not yet been decided. The Federal Council's proposals are controversial.

Initial thrusts

However, it is undisputed that the AHV will need reforms from 2030. At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council set out the initial directions for this reform step, as it announced on Thursday. A higher pension reference age is currently not an option for the Federal Council.

It justified this with the "no" vote on the higher retirement age in March 2024. Later retirements would also require a long transition period with compensation measures. According to the Federal Council, the AHV would therefore not receive more money quickly enough to compensate for the retirement of the baby boomers.

However, with a view to the next AHV reform, the Federal Council wants to examine the conditions under which a higher retirement age could be considered. It also wants to investigate whether it would be possible to have a pension scheme that is independent of marital status.

However, the upcoming reform is intended to encourage people to work longer and thus provide the economy with more workers. Early retirement is to become less attractive and the maximum age of 70 is to be dropped. Today, early retirement is possible from the age of 63, or retirement can be postponed until the age of 70.

More income

The Federal Council is also considering adjustments in line with social change. It mentions individually calculated child-raising and care credits. The Federal Council wants to increase the AHV's income via the current sources of funding, if necessary temporarily, in order to compensate for the retirement of the baby boomers.

The Federal Council has outlined what it believes the next AHV reform could look like. However, a higher retirement age is not currently an option for him. (theme picture) Keystone

Today, 72 percent of the AHV is financed by salary contributions. In addition, there is money from VAT and a contribution from the federal government. This is financed from the federal treasury as well as revenue from tobacco and alcohol taxes. The revenue from the casino levy also goes to the AHV.

An intervention mechanism is also conceivable for the Federal Council. This could intervene if the AHV's financial situation deteriorates or if political decisions are not made in good time.

Consultation at the beginning of 2026

However, the Federal Council also wants to combat abuses, for example in connection with dividends for which no AHV contributions have to be paid. It also wants to tackle digitalization and wants the Federal Department of Home Affairs to clarify how the data basis for future reforms could be improved.

The Federal Council now wants to examine the various approaches for the next AHV reform and present guidelines next fall. It intends to open the consultation process at the beginning of 2026.