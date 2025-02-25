When children and young people have access to the Internet, education is important. (staged scene). Marcus Brandt/dpa

A recent case in Switzerland shows just how dangerous cyber sex offenses are. The police and the juvenile prosecutor's office are investigating - an entire school class is affected. blue News looks into the case.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, there was a case in which young people sent pornographic content in a group chat.

The police and the juvenile prosecutor's office are investigating.

An expert explains how important prevention is and what responsibility parents have in this regard.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor for Juveniles must examine the proportionality of each case and then decides on the level of punishment. Show more

A recent case in Switzerland is shaking up the lives of young people in a school class. Several people send pictures with pornographic content in a group chat. A parent of one of the people in the group chat reported the case to the police.

The cell phones were confiscated, the data analyzed and the young people questioned. The investigation is ongoing.

Is the young people's lives now over? Have they gone off the rails and who is responsible? blue News investigates the case and talks to experts.

"Prevention means taking precautions before something happens"

Sexual education is more than just a school issue - it starts at home. This is emphasized by Vera Studach, head of the "Love, sex and so on" department, in an interview with blue News. Parents play a crucial role when it comes to how young people deal with sexuality and digital media. However, many shirk their responsibility and expect the school to take on this task. A mistake, as the expert makes clear.

"Prevention means taking precautions before something happens," explains the expert. And this is not just the task of teachers or authorities, but above all of parents. "Of course, our society and the internet also have an influence on young people. But we can't stop the internet. The responsibility lies largely with the parents."

In the canton of Zurich, the number of minors reported for pornography fell slightly in 2023. (symbolic image) sda

Many parents point out that schools already teach sex education. But that alone is not enough. "Schools already do a lot, but parents need to actively address the issue," says the expert. The city of Winterthur, for example, offers regular parent education events. There are also books and workshops that help parents to have conversations with their own children.

Why do boys in particular act out?

As a rule, it is boys who get themselves into problematic situations - be it in group chats with sexualized content or by crossing boundaries when dealing with girls. But why is this the case?

"It has a lot to do with traditional role models," explains Studach. "Boys often have to act out in groups, win approval and prove themselves. Girls are more reserved." That's why it's crucial to create a sex-friendly environment at home at an early age. Parents should demonstrate the role models of our time at an early age and clarify the right way to deal with the opposite sex.

"How do you approach women respectfully? How do you get consent? Do I even have the consent of everyone involved when content is shared? These are questions that need to be clarified."

Parents should create a sex-friendly environment from an early age. IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Juvenile criminal law as part of prevention

But what if a problem really does arise? Studach says: "80 percent of reported cases are ultimately dropped. Nevertheless, the youth prosecution service takes every single case seriously." This is also part of prevention, emphasizes the head of the specialist unit. "Because once a young person has been confronted with the consequences of their actions, they are highly unlikely to do it again."

This is also confirmed by Patrik Killer, Head Youth Prosecutor at the Zurich Youth Prosecution Office. "Sending young people to a media course or to community service (personal service) as a punishment can make sense. After all, anyone who has been confronted with the consequences of their actions once will think twice about what they share next time". But first the approach of the law enforcement authorities: "There is always the question of how we become aware of such criminal content in the first place," says Killer. A typical starting point is reports from the USA. "Providers there are obliged to report criminal content." For example, if illegal pornography or depictions of violence are uploaded to Instagram or other platforms.

Time and again, the justice system comes across problematic content that has been circulating for years. "There are images and videos that we have seen for many years. This content appears again and again," reports Killer. However, not every young person who has such content necessarily has a serious developmental issue and is therefore in need of therapy.

If you are sent pictures or videos with pornographic or illegal content, you should delete it immediately. Nicolas Armer/dpa

From reprimands to personal performance

"The problematic content is regularly deleted and the young person gets their cell phone back. At the same time, there is a penalty, such as the obligation to attend a media course." The possible further punishments range from a reprimand or "a yellow card", as Killer calls it, to community service (personal service) or even imprisonment - depending on the severity of the offense.

Some of the cases arise in class and group chats. It is often concerned parents or classmates who make a report when questionable content appears. "If there is a strong suspicion of a crime, cell phones and other electronic devices may be confiscated. We try to find out who sent what and possessed it themselves on their devices," explains Killer.

Accidental finds and reports

However, the investigation has its limits, as the cell phone can also be sealed. Then the compulsory measures court has to decide: "What are we allowed to look at? For how long? If the cell phone is sealed, the contents are no longer accessible until the compulsory measures court has decided whether and to what extent a cell phone may be searched." The investigations are often more complex.

There is another way in which the investigating authorities come across criminal content. When young people's cell phones are searched as part of another offense and illegal content is discovered. "Content discovered in this way is called a chance find," explains Killer. In such cases, criminal proceedings are regularly opened for pornography or depictions of violence.

The police always investigate the reported cases. They evaluate whether a criminal offense has been committed. The case is then handed over to the public prosecutor's office or the youth prosecutor's office. (symbolic image) sda

What the police say

The Zurich cantonal police write on request: "When such cases are reported to the police, it is checked on a case-by-case basis whether a criminal offense has been committed. If this is the case, a report is made to the youth welfare office."

The legal situation is clear. The police's #NoFront page states: "In principle, pornography is permitted. It is not illegal to view pornographic images or videos on the internet. However, you can be punished if you show or send pornography to a person under the age of 16." Even if someone over 16 is shown or sent pornography without being asked.

Numbers are falling slightly

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 48% of all cyber sexual offenses (as of February 2024) were committed by people under the age of 20.

At the same time, 85% of victims of cyber sexual offenses are said to be under the age of 20.

According to the police crime statistics for 2023, 2,967 crimes related to pornography occurred in 2023. The report also states that 31.5% more digital crimes (10,494) were registered in 2023 compared to 2022. The majority of the 43,839 crimes with a digital component relate to "cyber-economic crime" (40,496, 92.4%), followed by "cyber-sexual offenses" (2,611, 6.0%).

