The Aargau cantonal police had to respond to a serious incident in Stetten. KEYSTONE

A terrible accident in Stetten AG: a Porsche Macan hit and killed a two-year-old in a 30 km/h zone.

Philipp Dahm

A two-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident in Stetten AG on Friday evening. For reasons as yet unexplained, a 65-year-old female driver hit the child on a local road, according to the Aargau cantonal police today.

The woman was driving on Zileggstrasse shortly before 7 pm. There, for reasons that are still unclear, an accident occurred with a two-year-old boy. The child was so seriously injured in the collision that he died at the scene of the accident, according to the police.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Aargau cantonal police. The accident investigation team has been called out to secure evidence, it added. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.