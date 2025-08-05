A driver fought a parking fine all the way to the Federal Supreme Court - without success. (symbolic image) Jan Woitas/dpa

A Porsche driver went all the way to the Federal Supreme Court over a parking fine of 350 francs. She lost - and is now paying many times that amount.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Porsche driver allegedly hit a BMW while parking on Zurich's Gold Coast.

She denied the accusation and went all the way to the Federal Court.

Now she has to pay a fine of 350 francs - and an additional 3000 francs in court costs. Show more

A woman from Zurich's Gold Coast went all the way to the Federal Supreme Court because she refused to accept a fine of 350 francs. She allegedly hit a BMW with her Porsche Panamera while parking.

But she denied the accusation - and is now stuck with higher costs. In addition to the fine, she has to pay 3,000 francs in court costs. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The incident happened in January 2022: a store employee observed the Porsche reversing into a parking space and a parked BMW being slightly displaced. She photographed the two cars and was later questioned as a witness. The Meilen District Court convicted the driver for "not being in control of the vehicle".

Federal court: further clarification not necessary

The Porsche driver did not want to accept the verdict. She criticized the courts for relying one-sidedly on the testimony of the witness and ignoring exculpatory evidence.

Micro-traces on the BMW had never been evaluated and possible exonerating witnesses had not been questioned. A cell phone photo allegedly showing traces of paint on the Porsche had also not been examined.

The Federal Supreme Court dismissed her appeal. The witness's statements were credible and the photo was sufficiently clear. Further clarification was not necessary.

