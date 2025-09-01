The man faked several accidents at work. (symbolic image) Monika Skolimowska/dpa

A 51-year-old Portuguese man is alleged to have defrauded several accident insurance companies in Switzerland and Liechtenstein by faking accidents at work. According to the public prosecutor's office, the damage amounts to over half a million francs.

The man is said to have staged fictitious accidents at work with accomplices and collected daily allowances.

Four accident insurers paid out a total of more than 575,000 francs.

The main perpetrator is now standing trial with 14 co-defendants before the Rhine Valley District Court. Show more

The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen has uncovered a large-scale case of insurance fraud. Between 2021 and 2023, a 51-year-old Portuguese man allegedly set up an entire network of accomplices to defraud accident insurance companies on a grand scale. According to the authorities, he recruited acquaintances, friends and family members who were prepared to fake accidents at work.

The man allegedly provided the supposed workers with fake CVs in order to obtain jobs through recruitment agencies in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. He opened bank accounts and email addresses in their names, took care of accommodation and transport - and even organized communication with doctors, employers and insurance companies.

Over 575,000 francs gone

Shortly after starting work, the accomplices faked an accident and the resulting inability to work. Daily sickness benefits were paid directly into the accounts set up, from which the main accused appropriated over 340,000 francs himself, according to the indictment.

In total, four accident insurance companies were defrauded of more than CHF 575,000. The public prosecutor's office speaks of a particularly sophisticated, commercial fraud. The 51-year-old and 14 co-defendants now have to answer to the Rhine Valley District Court.

The prosecution is demanding a partial prison sentence of three years and a compensation claim of CHF 343,000 for the main offender. He is also to be banned from the country for 14 years. Lighter sentences are likely to be considered for the co-defendants.