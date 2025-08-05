The man drowned in the Limmat. (symbolic image) sda

After a swimming accident on Tuesday afternoon at Werdinsel, a man was rescued dead from the Limmat in Dietikon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Shortly before 3.30 p.m., the police received a report via the Zurich Protection & Rescue (SRZ) control center that a man who was swimming in the Limmat with other people had gone under and was subsequently no longer seen.

The Zurich city police, the Zurich cantonal police and a helicopter from AAA Alpine Air Ambulance AG were deployed immediately. Due to the emergency keyword "person in the water", the river rescue concept was immediately triggered, as the Zurich city police report.

Under the direction of the SRZ professional fire department, the Engstringen, Schlieren and Dietikon fire departments, which were also called out, manned all the bridges downstream to search for the missing person. Shortly after 6.30 p.m., the 65-year-old Portuguese man was discovered near Dietikon by the Zurich cantonal police helicopter, which was also deployed, and was unfortunately only recovered dead by the cantonal lake police in cooperation with the Dietikon fire department.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

An emergency counselor was called out for the people who were with the deceased on Werdinsel.