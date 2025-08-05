  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Major search operation Portuguese man dies in swimming accident in the Limmat

SDA

5.8.2025 - 11:02

The man drowned in the Limmat. (symbolic image)
The man drowned in the Limmat. (symbolic image)
sda

After a swimming accident on Tuesday afternoon at Werdinsel, a man was rescued dead from the Limmat in Dietikon.

Keystone-SDA

05.08.2025, 11:02

Shortly before 3.30 p.m., the police received a report via the Zurich Protection & Rescue (SRZ) control center that a man who was swimming in the Limmat with other people had gone under and was subsequently no longer seen.

The Zurich city police, the Zurich cantonal police and a helicopter from AAA Alpine Air Ambulance AG were deployed immediately. Due to the emergency keyword "person in the water", the river rescue concept was immediately triggered, as the Zurich city police report.

Under the direction of the SRZ professional fire department, the Engstringen, Schlieren and Dietikon fire departments, which were also called out, manned all the bridges downstream to search for the missing person. Shortly after 6.30 p.m., the 65-year-old Portuguese man was discovered near Dietikon by the Zurich cantonal police helicopter, which was also deployed, and was unfortunately only recovered dead by the cantonal lake police in cooperation with the Dietikon fire department.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

An emergency counselor was called out for the people who were with the deceased on Werdinsel.

More from the department

After the tariff hammer. Keller-Sutter and Parmelin travel to Washington today

After the tariff hammerKeller-Sutter and Parmelin travel to Washington today

Crash in Däniken SO. Young driver breaks through fence - car overturns several times

Crash in Däniken SOYoung driver breaks through fence - car overturns several times

Caught in the canton of Fribourg. 19-year-old speeding over the Susten Pass at 142 km/h

Caught in the canton of Fribourg19-year-old speeding over the Susten Pass at 142 km/h