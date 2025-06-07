Tasteless scented freshener: This allusion to xenophobic partygoers on Sylt was available to buy at the post offices in Liestal BL and Frick BL. And other dubious motifs. Amazon

In May, scented trees with right-wing extremist and sexist images were on sale in post offices in Frick BL and Liestal BL. Swiss Post has now removed the items from its range and admits that it made a mistake.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Right-wing extremist and sexist scented trees were sold in two post offices in the canton of Baselland.

Customers reacted with outrage, but branch employees said they were unable to intervene.

Swiss Post removed the products following complaints, clearly distanced itself from extremism and admitted failing to check the product range. Show more

How about a "Sylt toad" that at least tries to raise a front leg to salute Hitler? Or a Nazi mother known from reality TV with a xenophobic quote? Until recently, both of these and even more tasteless scented fresheners were on sale in the Liestal and Frick post offices in Basel-Landschaft.

Customers discovered the racist and right-wing extremist motifs on the shelves of the counters. As reported by "Blick", one of them immediately complained at the counter. However, the employee said that she could do nothing about the humorous chauvinist decorative items.

Another product celebrates sexist influencer Andrew Tate as "Top G", i.e. a particularly bold gangster-in-chief. Together with his brother, Tate is accused of serious crimes by the British justice system, including human trafficking and rape. An international arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Swiss Post: "Product range check was inadequate"

Swiss Post has reacted to the incidents and removed the scented trees from its range. Spokesman Stefan Dauner emphasized that the sale of these items was not in line with the company's values and principles. Swiss Post clearly distances itself from extremism and discrimination.

According to Dauner, the scented trees were an additional regional offer that was available in the affected branches between March 1 and May 31. Swiss Post normally checks whether regional offers are in line with the company's values. In this case, however, the check was inadequate, which Swiss Post deeply regrets.