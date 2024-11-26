There was an accident involving a Postbus in Koblenz AG on Tuesday. Several people are injured.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A serious accident occurs in the canton of Aargau on Tuesday.

A Postbus topples over an embankment after a head-on crash.

At least 10 people are injured in the accident, including 8 passengers, the driver of the car and the bus driver. Show more

A serious traffic accident occurs on the Aare bridge near Koblenz AG on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, a car and a Postbus collided head-on at around 1.30 pm. The Postbus subsequently overturned and landed on the embankment. It was lying next to the road and the cycle path. As can be seen in photos of the accident, trees prevented it from sliding into a floodplain. Rescue workers secured the car.

Postbus involved in accident in Koblenz AG Major rescue operation near Koblenz AG. Image: BRK News A Postbus lies on its side on the embankment Image: BRK News A car is also involved in the crash. Image: BRK News Several people were injured Image: BRK News The Postbus had to be immobilized. Image: BRK News Postbus involved in accident in Koblenz AG Major rescue operation near Koblenz AG. Image: BRK News A Postbus lies on its side on the embankment Image: BRK News A car is also involved in the crash. Image: BRK News Several people were injured Image: BRK News The Postbus had to be immobilized. Image: BRK News

According to the authorities, the bus driver was trapped in the accident, had to be rescued and taken to hospital with moderate injuries. In addition to the police and rescue helicopter, the fire department and ambulances were also deployed.

Eight bus passengers were also injured, including four children. They were slightly injured. They were also taken to hospital. "The bus had to be secured and the recovery work will continue for some time," said Daniel Wächter from the Aargau cantonal police.

The driver of the oncoming car was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. Nothing is yet known about his condition.

The cantonal road was still completely closed on Tuesday evening.

+++ Update to follow +++

With material from the sda news agency.