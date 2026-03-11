Six people died in a fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening. The investigation into the cause is ongoing. The most important questions and answers.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Postbus caught fire in Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening.

Six people died, four passengers and a paramedic were injured, three of them seriously.

The police currently suspect deliberate arson and are investigating reports that a person may have poured petrol on themselves and set fire to the vehicle. Show more

What happened?

On Tuesday evening, a Postbus caught fire on Murtenstrasse in Kerzers FR. The report was received by the Fribourg cantonal police at 6.25 pm. According to the police, the Postbus was traveling from Düdingen to Kerzers.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. The emergency services had found deceased people inside the bus. Videos of the Postbus burning out are circulating on social media. Pictures also show how the Postbus burned out completely.

The Postbus is completely burnt out. sda

Fire departments from Kerzers and Murten, several ambulances and a Rega helicopter were deployed. A safety zone was set up and a care team looked after relatives and witnesses.

How many dead and injured are there?

Six people lost their lives. Four other passengers and a paramedic were injured. Three of the injured were taken to hospital during the night. Martial Pugin, head of communications for the Fribourg cantonal police, told RTS on Wednesday morning that one of the three injured people had already been able to return home. Two people are still seriously injured in hospital. The identity of the injured has been clarified.

According to the police, the dead have yet to be identified. It is likely to take several days. According to the police, four people were missing on Wednesday night. It is still unclear whether they are among the fatalities.

What is known about the cause of the fire?

The police are currently assuming that the fire was caused deliberately by one person. Citing eyewitnesses, "20 Minuten" and "Blick" reported that a person poured petrol on themselves and set fire to the building. The police have not confirmed this, but are investigating the reports. There are "no indications of a terrorist background", said Pugin.

What are the reactions?

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, commented on X on Tuesday evening. "I am shocked and saddened that people have once again lost their lives in a serious fire in Switzerland," he wrote, expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Es bestürzt mich und macht traurig, dass wiederum Menschen in der CH bei einem schweren Brand ums Leben gekommen sind. Die Hintergründe werden geklärt. Den Angehörigen der Verstorbenen von Kerzers spreche ich mein Beileid aus. Und ich denke an die Verletzten & die Rettungskräfte. — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) March 10, 2026

Swiss Post announced on Wednesday morning that the fire in Kerzers was a terrible tragedy. All Postbus and Swiss Post employees are shocked and saddened. In the press release, Stefan Regli, CEO Postbus and member of the Executive Management, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Executive Management. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," it continued.

On Wednesday, at the start of the session, the National Council paid tribute to the victims of the fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR. The members of the Council stood for a minute's silence. "It was with great dismay that we learned of the fire in a Postbus in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg. This tragic event has shaken not only a region, a canton, but far beyond," said Fribourg National Council President Pierre-André Page (SVP) before the start of the debate.

In the Council of States, President Stefan Engler (center) spoke of an incomprehensible fire. "Not again," he opened. "Out of nowhere, an everyday situation takes an unimaginable turn, perhaps on the way home from work or school."

The State Council of Fribourg has also expressed its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. The condolences of the cantonal government of Fribourg also go out to all other people affected by this event, the government wrote in a statement on Wednesday night. The State Council also paid tribute to the commitment and professionalism of the emergency services, security forces and all those who were mobilized to deal with this extraordinary situation.

What happens next?

A press conference will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Granges-Paccot in the cantonal police building. The Fribourg authorities will then report on the current situation.

The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

The affected road was reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning. The Postbus had been cleared away.