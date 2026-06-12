PostBus has received approval to deploy self-driving vehicles in Eastern Switzerland. Safety drivers are still on board, but starting in 2027, the cars are set to transport passengers without a driver.

Since June, self-driving vehicles from PostBus Switzerland have been on the road in Eastern Switzerland. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you PostBus has been testing self-driving vehicles in Eastern Switzerland since early June.

The vehicles are already driving hands-free but are still accompanied by safety drivers.

Starting in 2027, up to 25 vehicles are expected to transport passengers without a driver.

The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) has granted PostBus Switzerland a special permit to operate self-driving vehicles in eastern Switzerland. Safety drivers are still on board. Starting in 2027, the “AmiGo” vehicles are set to transport passengers.

Since June 1, the self-driving cars have been operating in an 80-square-kilometer service area in the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Appenzell Innerrhoden. PostBus Switzerland announced this on Friday. The safety drivers are allowed to take their hands off the wheel, which is why the operation is referred to as “hands-free.”

Regular service with up to 25 vehicles without safety drivers is expected to begin in 2027.

The “AmiGo” vehicles, for which PostBus Switzerland AG is partnering with the Chinese robotaxi manufacturer Apollo Go—a subsidiary of the tech firm Baidu—will operate at Level 4 (highly automated) in the final phase. Operators monitor the trips from a control center and can intervene if necessary.