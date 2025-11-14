Several billboards in Baden currently show no advertising - but a view through the billboard. Stadt Baden

There are currently posters in Baden on which no advertising can be seen. The town wants to encourage people to think about consumption - and is receiving fierce criticism from all political camps.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Baden has launched a poster campaign to show what public spaces could look like without advertising, with the aim of stimulating a discussion about consumption and sustainability.

The cost of 13,000 francs for the campaign has led to cross-party criticism.

While the FDP, Center Party, SVP and even left-wing voices reject the campaign, only the Greens praise it. Show more

"Baden is ... Without advertising?" is currently displayed on several billboards around Baden railroad station. Instead of traditional advertisements, the posters show what is behind the advertising space. The aim is to "illustrate how the city could feel with less advertising", according to a press release from the city.

With the poster campaign, the city of Baden wants to stimulate a debate about advertising, consumption and sustainability. Mayor Markus Schneider explains: "Advertising shapes the cityscape, draws attention and can trigger joy. But it can also increase consumer pressure and take over public space."

However, the cost of the campaign has drawn criticism. It costs the city CHF 13,000 to rent the 13 billboards. The remaining costs are borne by partners such as the ZHAW and the Energy City of Baden.

Civic parties recognize an "absurd action"

The FDP therefore criticized the posters to CH Media as an "absurd campaign". The center Baden says: "The city should concentrate on its core tasks and not use taxpayers' money to finance experiments that bring no benefit, but harm those who invest here and create jobs." The SVP Baden speaks of the "intellectual simplicity of climate ideology".

However, criticism has also come from people who are politically closer to the left-green city council. "What devil has the city council been up to?" asks Ueli Zulauf in the CH-Media newspapers. Although he thinks it is important to critically question advertising and consumption, the former president of the SP Obersiggenthal and longstanding local councillor continues, the public sector is the wrong client for this.

Only the Greens find positive words. They told the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper that the campaign was a creative and appealing way of encouraging people to think.