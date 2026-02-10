10 election posters in Urdorf are causing resentment among the population. Picture: Facebook

In the municipality of Urdorf ZH, 10 election posters from different parties are hanging near a traffic circle. The Urdorf ice hockey club is no longer allowed to put up its posters in the same place, much to the displeasure of the local population.

Samuel Walder

Anyone driving into a Zurich municipality in the coming days and weeks is likely to be greeted by smiling faces. Election posters will adorn the entrances to villages and towns throughout the canton - because the municipal elections in the canton of Zurich will take place in March.

There are also election posters in the municipality of Urdorf. There are ten posters at a traffic circle on the outskirts of the village. Each party is advertising its candidates. The problem is that it is exactly where the Urdorf ice hockey club is not allowed to advertise its home games.

The population is annoyed by the ban

This has stirred up the emotions of the people of Urdorf on Facebook. One user wrote: "Today I had to smile in confusion and somehow don't understand your logic." Among other things, the municipality banned EHC Urdorf from putting up its poster for home games on this traffic circle "in the interests of road safety". "A few weeks later, however, there are countless election posters in exactly the same place. Now I'm asking a friend: which is more confusing for drivers?"

The comments pile up under the post. One person writes: "This is not only the case with this traffic circle. It's illogical, but different rules apply in elections." Another wrote: "Should be banned. I don't need the distraction of political heads."

"The situation is a shame for all clubs"

blue News asks Roger Rüegg, President of EHC Urdorf, whether this is all true. He says: "We had put up two posters in the municipality. One was at the traffic circle, another in an agricultural zone in the direction of Birmensdorf."

As a farmer also wanted to put up one of his association's posters in another meadow, he asked the municipality for permission. "The municipality then said that this was not permitted and asked us to remove our poster too."

This poster stood on the roadside in Urdorf - until it was no longer allowed to be there. EHC Urdorf

However, Rüegg shows understanding: "The situation is a shame for all clubs." The EHC is not the only one affected by the ban. He continues: "We are making the best of the situation and looking for solutions." For example, the EHC could also distribute advertising and information via its social media channels. "There's no point in arguing. The municipality is already doing enough to accommodate us."

Law should justify ban

Nevertheless, the question remains as to whether the justification for the ban, that an EHC poster would cause too much distraction, really applies. And if so, why this does not apply to election posters.

The municipality of Urdorf responded to an inquiry from blue News as follows: "Due to the municipal renewal elections, there is an exceptional situation." This year, due to the constellation, there are a large number of candidates whose posters are being put up in one place by the municipality due to a lack of space. "This exception exists for the elections to strengthen the militia system."

The Road Traffic Act clearly regulates roadside posters. It states: "In the area of roads open to motor vehicles or bicycles, advertisements and other announcements that could cause confusion with signals or markings or otherwise impair road safety, in particular by distracting road users, are prohibited."

Whether a poster for EHC Urdorf is more distracting than ten posters for upcoming elections seems to be up to the viewer.