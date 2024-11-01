Postfinance has problems. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Perplexed customers stand in front of Postfinance ATMs and are unable to withdraw money. The provider is struggling with technical problems.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Postfinance is currently struggling with a major disruption.

In addition to online banking, there are probably also problems withdrawing money from ATMs.

The fault has not yet been found. Show more

When asked by"20 Minuten", Postfinance spokesman Rinaldo Tibolla explained: "We have had a fault since 3 pm. Almost all Postfinance services are affected."

Im Moment stehen nicht alle PostFinance-Zahlungsarten zur Verfügung. Grund ist eine technische Störung. Wir arbeiten an der Lösung des Problems und entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. — PostFinance (@PostFinance) November 1, 2024

Twint and credit cards continue to work as a means of payment. The cause of the disruption is still unknown. But Postfinance is troubleshooting.