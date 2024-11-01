  1. Residential Customers
Disruptions throughout Switzerland Postfinance is struggling with major problems

Carsten Dörges

1.11.2024

Postfinance has problems. (archive picture)
Postfinance has problems. (archive picture)
Bild: sda

Perplexed customers stand in front of Postfinance ATMs and are unable to withdraw money. The provider is struggling with technical problems.

01.11.2024, 17:21

01.11.2024, 17:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Postfinance is currently struggling with a major disruption.
  • In addition to online banking, there are probably also problems withdrawing money from ATMs.
  • The fault has not yet been found.
Show more

Postfinance is currently struggling with a major disruption. In addition to online banking, there are probably also problems withdrawing money from ATMs.

When asked by"20 Minuten", Postfinance spokesman Rinaldo Tibolla explained: "We have had a fault since 3 pm. Almost all Postfinance services are affected."

Twint and credit cards continue to work as a means of payment. The cause of the disruption is still unknown. But Postfinance is troubleshooting.