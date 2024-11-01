Perplexed customers stand in front of Postfinance ATMs and are unable to withdraw money. The provider is struggling with technical problems.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Postfinance is currently struggling with a major disruption.
- In addition to online banking, there are probably also problems withdrawing money from ATMs.
- The fault has not yet been found.
When asked by"20 Minuten", Postfinance spokesman Rinaldo Tibolla explained: "We have had a fault since 3 pm. Almost all Postfinance services are affected."
Twint and credit cards continue to work as a means of payment. The cause of the disruption is still unknown. But Postfinance is troubleshooting.