Postfinance sends cash by A Mail - these are the reasons. IMAGO/Geisser

Postfinance sends cash in foreign currencies by A Mail. But is it safe?

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you If you order foreign currency from Postfinance, it will be sent directly to your home by A Mail, depending on the amount ordered.

Liability is contractually regulated between Postfinance and its partner Swiss Bankers, the bank explains on request.

Depending on the amount of the order, it will be sent with confirmation of receipt. Show more

The author of this article has planned a trip to Asia at the end of the month. The flights and hotels have been booked and the final preparations are in full swing.

The visa questions have already been answered and sightseeing tours have already been booked. What is still missing is a little cash in the local currency of his destination.

He decides to order the cash from Postfinance. The process is pretty easy: the foreign currency is ordered in less than two minutes. It should be delivered the very next day. A confirmation e-mail is not sent.

The following day, he waits anxiously to receive the cash. But the doorbell doesn't ring. Why doesn't the money arrive?

Then, late in the morning, relief: the envelope with the cash is simply in the letterbox. To our great astonishment, simply sent by A Mail. Is that normal? Without any proof of security?

When asked by blue News, Postfinance says that sending money by A Mail is just one of the methods used to send travel money. The amount ordered determines the appropriate shipping method.

If the envelope does not arrive, liability is contractually regulated between Postfinance Ltd and its partner Swiss Bankers. For security reasons, no confirmation e-mail will be sent. Dispatch with confirmation of receipt depends on the order amount.

Videos from the department